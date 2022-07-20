Who Are the New Bombshells 'Love Island USA'? One Has a Connection to Chase Stokes

After a rebrand and a move to Peacock, Love Island USA officially returned for Season 4 on July 19. The debut episode made quite the splash, as 10 islanders entered the Villa for the chance to find love, to win $100,000, and to have the summer of a lifetime.

Though the dating show is all about chatting, coupling up, and re-coupling, the best laid plans are often thwarted when Bombshells enter the villa.

The Bombshells are new and eligible singletons who join the show with the goal of breaking up one of the already-existing couples.