New Episodes of 'Love Island USA' Season 4 Will Drop Almost Every Day
The summer of love is just getting started... get ready to bring the banter and the good chat, to find your type on paper, and to avoid getting mugged off when Love Island USA premieres on July 19.
Love Island USA is officially back for Season 4, but the show will look very different this time around — and it's not just because the islanders will be staying in a new villa (with Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland as the host).
The fourth season of the popular dating series will air entirely on Peacock (the first three seasons came out on CBS). The shift from primetime network TV to a streamer means that steamier scenes and challenges can be shown, and that fans can stream the series at their leisure.
Though Season 4 stands out from the other seasons of the U.S. show, it will remind fans of the original summer love series, Love Island U.K. for one key reason.
Iain Stirling, who does the voiceover on Love Island U.K., will bring the banter as the narrator on the the U.S. series.
As viewers get ready to officially meet the Season 4 islanders, they may want to know when exactly new episodes will be coming out. Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the episode release schedule.
Details on the 'Love Island USA' episode release schedule for Season 4.
One element that has always set all of the Love Island shows apart from other dating programs is the intense episode release schedule. While other shows like The Bachelor or Temptation Island air one new episode per week, new episodes of Love Island come out almost every night. The episodes are only filmed about a day in advance, so viewers can vote and interact with the season (and the islanders!) in almost real time.
While the original Love Island show only skips airing a new episode on Saturdays in the U.K. (though the bonus episodes, "Unseen Bits," do come out instead), things are a bit different for Season 4 of Love Island USA.
New episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 will drop on Peacock on Tuesdays through Sundays each week.
With new episodes dropping nearly every night of the week, viewers will have plenty of time to get to know all of the islanders — and they'll have Monday nights free to tune in to The Bachelorette.
While recent seasons of the U.K. version have filmed over the course of about eight weeks, it's unclear at this time just how long the U.S. islanders will be in the California villa.
Peacock already confirmed that 'Love Island USA' will return for Season 5.
As viewers get emotionally invested in the islanders and their burgeoning love stories on Season 4, they can rest easy knowing that there will be more from the show in the future.
When Peacock picked up Love Island USA from CBS, the streamer actually renewed the show for two more seasons. That means that Love Island USA will, at the very least, continue through Season 5.
Until then, Peacock subscribers can stream Season 4 of Love Island USA. Who will couple up, recouple, and ultimately get dumped from the island? You'll have to tune in to find out.
Love Island USA kicks off on July 19 on Peacock.