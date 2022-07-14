This 'Love Island UK' Couple Just Called It Quits and We're Not Crying, You Are

Last year, Love Island UK viewers voted and the majority ruled. After weeks of watching contestants live out their love stories (or lack thereof), only one couple was left standing.

In the Season 7 finale, Millie Court and Liam Reardon left the island with a $50,000 cash prize in tow. Up until recently, all signs showed that the pair was still going strong. However, recent reports confirm there’s trouble in paradise. On July 13, the reality TV stars revealed their split. Why did they break up?