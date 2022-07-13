Jacques O'Neill Makes Shock Decision to Leave 'Love Island U.K.' — Here's What Happened
One pro rugby player's tempestuous journey on Season 8 of Love Island U.K. has officially come to an end. Jacques O'Neill quit the hit reality TV show following a clash with fellow Love Island U.K. contestant Adam Collard. Jacques O'Neill last appeared in the episode airing on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
"I just want to get home, be myself again, and carry things on the outside," Jacques O'Neill explained on 'Love Island U.K.'
Jacques, whose list of ex-girlfriends includes fellow Season 8 contestant Gemma Owen, extrapolated on his decision to leave the villa in the episode airing on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Jacques has struggled to be himself in the camera-filled environment. Notably, he lashed out at Billy Brown and struggled to keep things level with Adam Collard.
"Lately, I just can't be myself. I'm trying my best, but I'm not a fake person, and [I'm not good at] faking things and acting like I'm OK when things inside aren't actually OK. So, I'll be leaving today," Jacques said. "I just can't stick around."
"It's not fair to me and it's definitely not fair to Paige," he added. "For me and Paige to work I need to be at my best. If that means removing myself from the situation, and waiting for Paige when she gets out, then that's what I'm going to do."
Jacques O'Neill and fellow 'Love Island U.K.' star Paige Thorne seemed to be doing OK. Why did Paige not leave with him?
Jacques decided to leave the Love Island U.K. to focus on himself and wait for a better opportunity for him and Paige Thorne, his current partner on the show, to continue pursuing their relationship.
Paige seemed to be supportive of Jacques's decision. She didn't offer to leave with him, however, which tipped off some viewers. She has also agreed to go on a date with Adam, Jacques's nemesis, which has garnered some strong reactions.
Paige's loved ones have already addressed the negative responses directed against Paige, calling on fans to be respectful and accept her decision to stay in the Love Island U.K. villa.
"Little note that #BeKind applies to Paige, too. If she decides to leave the villa, that's her own decision. She has no obligation to follow Jacques. This is her experience as much as his," Paige's relatives wrote in an Instagram Story. "There's only two and a half weeks left of her once-in-a-lifetime experience. Let's not see her come out to any negativity."
Jacques O'Neill engaged in some heavy flirtation with Cheyanne Kerr and Mollie Salmon during Casa Amor.
Jacques briefly cheated on Paige, exchanging a kiss with Cheyanne Kerr and propositioning Mollie Salmon during the Casa Amor segment of Love Island U.K. It took Jacques and Paige a great deal of effort to mend their relationship after the misstep. But they continued to spend time together. Will Jacques's shock exit from Love Island U.K. mark the end of his relationship with Paige? Only time will tell.
Love Island U.K. is available to stream on Hulu.