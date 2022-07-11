Adam Collard Makes History As the First Ex-Islander to Return to 'Love Island U.K.'

It's always a summer of love when Love Island U.K. premieres each year, but is Season 8 also a summer of second chances?

For the first time in the show's history, a former islander is returning to the villa for another shot at love, connection, and that £50,000 prize.

Adam Collard, who earned a reputation as a heartbreaker when he joined the Season 4 cast as the Day 1 bombshell, is officially back on the show for Season 8.