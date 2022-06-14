'The Challenge: USA' Is Our New Fave Summer Show — Who Wins? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for The Challenge: USA.
Although we just recently heard about The Challenge: USA, we couldn't be more excited for it!
The upcoming series, which is a spinoff the MTV's reality competition series The Challenge, features contestants from United States–based reality shows. So, be on the lookout for your favorite cast members from Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island, and The Amazing Race.
If you're as excited as we are for the reality competition series, then there's no possible way you can wait to see how the season plays out on CBS. No, you are just absolutely dying for spoilers — luckily, that's what we're here for!
With that said, keep reading to find out who wins The Challenge: USA. Plus, stick around as we reveal what's next for them!
Who wins 'The Challenge: USA'?
In March 2022, well-known spoiler account Pink Rose shared the eliminations (this is not in episodic order).
According to the source, James and Cayla eliminated Cashel and Tiffany; David and Justine sent Xavier and Shantel home; and Leo and Sarah sent Cinco and Azah packing. Leo partnered up with Alyssa, and the pair eliminated Kyland and Kyra from the competition.
Prior to the finals, Javonny, Cely, James, Tasha, Derek, Shannon, Leo, Cashay, David, and Alyssa were all eliminated. If our calculations are correct, this means Ben, Desi, Enzo, Domenick, Tyson, Cayla, Angela, Sarah, and Danny make it to the end!
In the end, Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina are crowned the winners of The Challenge: USA.
Both originally starred on Survivor — the former NFL player competed on Season 41, while the Iowa-based police officer competed on Seasons 28 and 40, in addition to winning Season 34.
Danny and Sarah will split the $500,000 grand prize, but what's next for them? Let's find out!
The duo will represent the USA in 'The Challenge: Global Championship.'
As the champs, Danny and Sarah will represent the USA on the upcoming Paramount Plus series The Challenge: Global Championship. According to MTV, the series — which was initially titled The Challenge: War of the Worlds — will feature competitors from the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, and Argentina.
The two-part tournament starts off with "the biggest reality athletes battling it out to be named their country's champion."
Then, the winners from four new spinoffs of the long-running series — The Challenge: USA, The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: U.K. — advance to the worldwide tourney and battle for the World Champion title.
The Challenge: USA premieres on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m. EST on CBS.