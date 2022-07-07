Find Out Who Has Been Eliminated on 'The Challenge: USA' Season 1 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for Season 1 of The Challenge: USA.
The first season of The Challenge: USA has officially premiered, and the cast members are battling it out in teams to try to win the $500,000 prize money, and a spot on The Challenge: Global Championship.
The competitors are bringing the physical and social game strengths they first learned by appearing on either Big Brother, Love Island USA, Survivor, or The Amazing Race.
Though the CBS series is a spin-off of MTV's The Challenge, there are a few key differences between the two shows. To make it to the final on The Challenge: USA, the players must amass $5,000 in their individual bank accounts.
In order to add money to their respective tills, the contestants must either win a challenge, or win an elimination. It is, therefore, impossible for a competitor to coast to the final (which has happened before on past seasons of the MTV show).
Unsurprisingly, on the July 6 premiere, alliances began to form, and many stars wanted to stay loyal to other alums from their original programs.
But, difficult decisions had to be made, as the eliminations kicked off right away.
Who went home on The Challenge: USA Season 1? Keep scrolling to find out all about the eliminations on the series.
1. Cely Vasquez
Though future pairings will be random on The Challenge: USA, host TJ Lavin announced that the stars were able to pick their own partners on the series premiere. Cely paired up with fellow Love Island star Javonny, and the the competitors were then asked to solve a series of equations while repelling down a building.
The competitors performed well together, but they didn't win, which meant that they were vulnerable to be chosen for elimination.
Big Brother housemate Angela Rummans and Survivor winner Tyson Apostol, who won the challenge, selected the Love Island-ers to go up against Big Brother alums Azah Awasum and Kyland Young in the elimination.
Unfortunately for Javonny and Cely, the Big Brother stars were faster at unraveling the rope in the elimination. The two were the first to be sent home on the season.
2. Javonny Vega
During the "Knot So Fast" elimination, Javonny and Cely continued to struggle to work together well as a team. The two bottom teams had to carry a rope through a pyramid structure to create a knot that would be difficult for the other team to untangle.
At first, it seemed like Azah and Kyland would be too tired to finish the task, but they were ultimately able to find the strength to get through the rope.
Which team will be the next to get sent home? You'll have to tune in to find out (and to learn who gets paired up via The Challenge: USA algorithm).
New episodes of The Challenge: USA air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. You can also stream the series on Paramount Plus.