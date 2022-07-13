Reality Competition Alums Compete on 'The Challenge: USA' — Here's the Release Schedule

CBS is switching things up. As T.J. Lavin said in the first episode, everyone starts out with "a little seed money."

“Everyone’s going to have $1,000,” T.J. Lavin said. “Unfortunately for you, that is not enough money to make it to my final, which is the ultimate goal. To qualify, you have to have $5,000 in that personal Challenge account.” The more challenges the competitors win, the more cash they accumulate.