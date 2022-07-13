'The Challenge: USA' Misleads the Audience About Its Filming Locations

This will all culminate in The Challenge: Global Championship, in which the best contestants from each season will come together to compete for the ultimate prize, and the ultimate title. It’s likely that The Challenge: Global Championship will also be filmed in Buenos Aires, and all five iterations of the series will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus. It’s a major bid for Paramount Plus to get more subscribers, and in all honesty, it’s not the worst way to do it.

The Challenge: USA airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.