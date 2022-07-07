'Big Brother' Alums Angela and Tyler Are Each Other's Biggest Fans

Season 20's Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans left the season as an item after sharing a kiss and exchanging "I love yous" on screen. Tyler returned to the CBS franchise for the Big Brother: All-Stars spinoff in 2020, and Angela is in the cast of the inaugural season of CBS's The Challenge spinoff, The Challenge: USA.

Naturally, fans of the reality stars are wondering if Big Brother alums Angela and Tyler are still together today. Keep reading for everything we know.