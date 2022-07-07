'Big Brother' Alums Angela and Tyler Are Each Other's Biggest Fans
Finding love on reality TV seems unlikely enough, but when the show doesn't even have a dating premise, it feels almost impossible. CBS's Big Brother, which has been on the air since 2000, has yielded a surprising number of couples — many of whom are still together today.
Season 20's Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans left the season as an item after sharing a kiss and exchanging "I love yous" on screen. Tyler returned to the CBS franchise for the Big Brother: All-Stars spinoff in 2020, and Angela is in the cast of the inaugural season of CBS's The Challenge spinoff, The Challenge: USA.
Naturally, fans of the reality stars are wondering if Big Brother alums Angela and Tyler are still together today. Keep reading for everything we know.
Are Angela and Tyler from 'Big Brother' still together?
There was chemistry between these Hilton Head, S.C. natives from the very beginning of their season, but unlike the other two showmances on Season 20 who were more blatant about their attraction, it took Angela and Tyler a couple of weeks for their feelings to develop on screen.
In his final statements to the jury, Season 20 runner-up and America's Favorite Houseguest Tyler Crispen confessed that things with Angela, who finished the season in fourth place, had become more than platonic.
The reality contestants continued their relationship after the cameras stopped rolling and Tyler moved in with Angela in Los Angeles before the two made their way back to their hometown of Hilton Head and purchased a house there in 2019, according to Insider. That same year, Angela and Tyler started an ocean-inspired jewelry line called Naut & Chain, which is still going strong today.
The Big Brother alums' relationship appears to be smooth-sailing as well, and wedding bells are even on the horizon. On Jan. 10, 2021, Tyler asked Angela to marry him on the beach in Hilton Head. "Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life," Angela captioned her Instagram post of the moment when she said yes.
"I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives," she continued. "For now, let's savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds."
Angela is competing on CBS's inaugural season of 'The Challenge: USA.'
The Challenge series is getting a bit of a shakeup thanks to the folks at CBS, who are pitting reality titans from the network against each other in a new spinoff called The Challenge: USA. Tyler, who returned to the network's Big Brother: All-Stars in 2020, and told Us Weekly he "regretted not bringing Angela into the game with him," was elated for his fiancée.
"Tonight the Ice Queen @angelarummans returns to your TVs with a new group of BB legends on @thechallenge," he wrote on Instagram on July 6, 2022, beside a photo of the Season 20 Big Brother cast. "What a day!"