Your Favorite 'Love Island,' 'Survivor,' 'Big Brother,' and 'Amazing Race' Alums Will Star on 'The Challenge: USA'

The cast list for the debut season of The Challenge: USA includes eight Survivor players (including two winners), nine past Big Brother stars (with one winner), eight islanders from Love Island, and three contestants from The Amazing Race (with one winner).

The 28 stars are vying for a $500,000 prize, and for a spot on the upcoming Paramount Plus series, The Challenge: Global Championship (working title).

BMX Rider and longtime host of The Challenge, T.J. Lavin, will be leading the CBS series as well.

