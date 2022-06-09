Your Favorite 'Love Island,' 'Survivor,' 'Big Brother,' and 'Amazing Race' Alums Will Star on 'The Challenge: USA'
When The Challenge first debuted on MTV in 1998, fans tuned in to watch their favorite stars from The Real World and Road Rules battle it out in high-stakes competitions for the chance to win a cash prize. Over the years, the show has evolved to highlight more cutthroat challenges, and to include cast members from other Viacom shows, like Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach, Survivor, and Love Island USA. In recent seasons, The Challenge has expanded even further to feature stars from international programs.
The cast list often features returning players, which means that strong alliances and rivalries can form.
Now, CBS is launching a version of the show that will turn the concept on its head: The Challenge: USA. The series which will debut in the summer of 2022, will star reality TV veterans who have never competed on the MTV series before.
Who made the line-up?
'The Challenge: USA' cast features competitors from 'Love Island USA,' 'Survivor,' 'The Amazing Race,' and 'Big Brother.'
The cast list for the debut season of The Challenge: USA includes eight Survivor players (including two winners), nine past Big Brother stars (with one winner), eight islanders from Love Island, and three contestants from The Amazing Race (with one winner).
The 28 stars are vying for a $500,000 prize, and for a spot on the upcoming Paramount Plus series, The Challenge: Global Championship (working title).
BMX Rider and longtime host of The Challenge, T.J. Lavin, will be leading the CBS series as well.
Keep scrolling for the full list of competitors.
1. Domenick Abbate ('Survivor')
The 43-year-old originally competed on Survivor: Ghost Island. He came in second place following a tied vote at the Final Tribal Council.
2. Tasha Fox ('Survivor')
Tasha appeared on two seasons of Survivor, but she did not win either time. During her time on Survivor, the 45-year-old dominated the Immunity Challenges.
3. Tyson Apostol ('Survivor')
The cyclist competed on four total seasons of Survivor. He actually played alongside his now-wife, Rachel Foulger, on Survivor: Blood vs. Water — which was the season he ended up winning.
4. Sarah Lacina ('Survivor')
Like Tyson, the police officer is also a Survivor winner. She won Survivor: Game Changers, and she's appeared on the reality competition a total of three times.
5. Ben Driebergen ('Survivor')
Known for wearing a cowboy hat on the beach, Ben is a Marine Corps veteran who won Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers. He also competed alongside Tyson and Sarah on Season 40, which was themed "Winners at War."
6. Danny McCray ('Survivor')
The former Dallas Cowboys player did not secure victory on Survivor 41, but his competitive spirit made him a serious threat during all of the immunity challenges.
7. Shan Smith ('Survivor')
Shan emerged as a leader and strategist during her time on Survivor 41 — which led to her somewhat-early downfall. The pastor has a strong social game and she's effective in challenges, so she could be one to watch on the CBS series.
8. Desi Williams
Desi and Ben starred on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers together, but she cited Tasha as her Survivor player inspiration in her pre-show interview.
9. David Alexander ('Big Brother')
David was a houseguest on back-to-back seasons of Big Brother, but he did not win either time.
10. Azah Awasum ('Big Brother')
The Big Brother 23 star came in third place, and she was a member of The Cookout alliance.
11. Alyssa Lopez ('Big Brother')
Alyssa also appeared on Big Brother 23, and she came in seventh place.
12. Tiffany Mitchell ('Big Brother')
The Big Brother 23 star was part of The Cookout alliance, and she was eliminated right after Alyssa.
13. Enzo Palumbo ('Big Brother')
The New Jersey native was the runner-up on Big Brother 22.
14. Xavier Prather ('Big Brother')
The 28-year-old, who was also part of The Cookout alliance, won Big Brother 23.
15. Angela Rummans ('Big Brother')
The polarizing houseguest, who many viewed as the villain of the season, originally competed on Big Brother 20.
16. Kyland Young ('Big Brother')
The Big Brother 23 alum has worked with Xavier, Azah, and Tiffany before, but will they remain united on The Challenge: USA?
17. Derek Xiao ('Big Brother')
In addition to his role on The Challenge: USA, Derek is also rumored to be on the cast of The Amazing Race 34 alongside his former Big Brother 23 housemate and current girlfriend, Claire Rehfuss.
18. Kyra Green ('Love Island')
Before she appeared on the debut season of Love Island USA, Kyra was actually a singer for Kidz Bop. She coupled up with her Challenge co-star, Cashel, twice during her time in the villa.
19. Shannon St. Clair ('Love Island')
The Pennsylvania native rose to fame when she appeared on Season 3 of Love Island USA. Throughout her time in the villa, Shannon was coupled up with her now-boyfriend, Josh Goldstein. The two were favored to win the season, but they left the show early when Josh got the news that his sister had passed away unexpectedly.
20. Cashay Proudfoot ('Love Island')
Like Shannon, Cashay was also a prominent islander on Season 3 of Love Island USA. She dated her co-star, Cinco, after the show, but the two have since broken up.
Will sparks fly for the two again now that they are appearing on The Challenge: USA together?
21. Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. ('Love Island')
Cinco's love triangle with Cashay and Trina Njorje was a compelling storyline on Love Island USA.
22. Cashel Barnett ('Love Island')
Cashel and Kyra briefly dated after they starred on Love Island USA Season 1 together.
23. Justine Ndiba ('Love Island')
Justine and her now-ex, Caleb Corprew, won Season 2 of Love Island USA. The winners split about four months after the season wrapped up.
24. Javonny Vega ('Love Island')
The Love Island USA Season 3 alum was coupled up with eventual winner Olivia Kaiser during his time in the villa.
25. Cely Vasquez ('Love Island')
The California native came in second alongside her ex, Johnny Middlebrooks, on Season 2 of Love Island USA.
26. Cayla Platt ('The Amazing Race')
The flight attendant made it to the finals on The Amazing Race Season 33 alongside her best friend, Raquel Moore. The pair, who met at work, were fan favorites on the season.
27. Leo Temory ('The Amazing Race')
Leo and his cousin, Jamal Zadran, raced on a whopping three seasons of The Amazing Race — but they never managed to win the show.
28. James Wallington ('The Amazing Race')
James is the sole winner from The Amazing Race on this list. He secured the victory on Season 32 with his now-husband Will Jardell (who actually popped the question on the mat after Phil Keoghan announced that their team had won).
When is the premiere date for 'The Challenge: USA'?
Now that the cast list has been released, fans of the MTV series (and those who have tuned in to Survivor, Big Brother, Love Island USA, or The Amazing Race) may be wondering when exactly The Challenge: USA will debut.
The series premiere will kick off on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
You will also be able to stream the series on the CBS subscription service, Paramount Plus.