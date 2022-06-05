Check Out the “Beautiful Locales” of ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ Season 15

“The Great Food Truck Race’s innovative teams, mind-blowing food, and beautiful locales make this show a perfect way to celebrate summer,” Jane Latman, president of Home and Food Content & Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement, per TheWrap.

“The only thing hotter than the food is the rivalries,” Jane added. “These teams are truly in this competition to change their lives and move forward in their quest to have their own business.”

The Great Food Truck Race Season 15 premieres tonight, Sunday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network, and it streams on Discovery+.