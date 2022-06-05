Check Out the “Beautiful Locales” of ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ Season 15
Food Network is calling Season 15 of The Great Food Truck Race the “hottest season ever,” so let’s hope the contestants at least got some ocean breeze as they filmed the show on the SoCal coast!
Yes, a synopsis for Season 15 — which premieres tonight, Sunday, June 5 — promises a “brand-new action-packed culinary road battle along the sunny Southern California coast” across eight episodes, with celebrity chef Tyler Florence returning as host.
“Nine teams of aspiring food truck owners with specialties ranging from fresh pasta to plant-based Cuban dishes must prove their cooking chops, marketing savvy, and selling skills in high-stakes challenges to beat their rivals and stay in the race,” Food Network adds.
Season 15 filmed all around Southern California.
The Season 15 description reveals that the competition kicks off with a hot pepper challenge in Laguna Beach, Calif., before hitting other sun-drenched locations in Southern California. In the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice, for instance, the contestants will meet Chef Antonia Lofaso and face off in a “hemp-inspired men challenge.” Then they’ll head to Long Beach for a selling competition at the city’s Grand Prix.
Elsewhere in Season 15, the contestants will go to Los Angeles for a competition against the two-time Race winners behind The Lime Truck. They’ll hit up the city of Redondo Beach for a “lunch-on-the-go challenge,” with Race alums Seoul Sausage judging the results. They’ll also make food for beach volleyball players in Manhattan Beach, and they’ll visit the Glamis Dunes near the Baja California border. Then, a head-to-head finale in San Diego will determine who takes home the $50,000 grand prize.
The Season 15 food trucks hail from all over the country.
The teams competing in Season 15 include…
- Amawele’s from San Francisco (Pamela Drew, Wendy Drew, Emma Januarie)
- Eso Artisanal Pasta from Morristown, N.J. (AJ Sankofa, Kristina Gambarian, Matt McFadden)
- Food Flight from Atlanta (Kate Schulz, Betsy Wallace, Grant Stevens)
- Girl’s Got Balls from Fox River Grove, Ill. (Shauna Fetterman, Lizzy Scudder, Carrie Jones)
- Maybe Cheese Born With It from Toledo, Ohio (David Gedert, Mahogany Reign, Keith Logue)
And that’s not all! You’ll also meet…
- Salsa Queen from Salt Lake City, Utah (Salsa Queen Zapata, Jim Birch, Missy Workman)
- Sauté Kingz from Daytona Beach, Fla. (Count Foreman, Jessica Foreman, Jesshuan Foreman)
- Señoreata from Los Angeles (Evanice Holz, Adri Law, Chelly Saludado)
- Southern Pride Asian Fusion from Colorado Springs, Colo. (DJ Williams, Houston Greenlee, Gio Palacio)
“The Great Food Truck Race’s innovative teams, mind-blowing food, and beautiful locales make this show a perfect way to celebrate summer,” Jane Latman, president of Home and Food Content & Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement, per TheWrap.
“The only thing hotter than the food is the rivalries,” Jane added. “These teams are truly in this competition to change their lives and move forward in their quest to have their own business.”
The Great Food Truck Race Season 15 premieres tonight, Sunday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network, and it streams on Discovery+.