Tyler Florence and His Wife, Tolan, Recently Celebrated Their 14th Anniversary

"It's colder, it's snowier, it's more dangerous," Tyler Florence summarized the challenges the seven competing teams are bound to face in The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska in a trailer.

Shot near the Flattop Mountain in Alaska, the cooking show captures unprecedented before scenes as the contestants battle the weather while also trying to demonstrate unmatched business acumen and culinary excellence. But so, what's there to know about Tyler? Is he single or married?