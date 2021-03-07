Tyler Florence and His Wife, Tolan, Recently Celebrated Their 14th Anniversary

Tyler Florence and His Wife, Tolan, Recently Celebrated Their 14th AnniversaryBy Leila Kozma
"It's colder, it's snowier, it's more dangerous," Tyler Florence summarized the challenges the seven competing teams are bound to face in The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska in a trailer.
Shot near the Flattop Mountain in Alaska, the cooking show captures unprecedented before scenes as the contestants battle the weather while also trying to demonstrate unmatched business acumen and culinary excellence. But so, what's there to know about Tyler? Is he single or married?
Tyler Florence, the host of 'The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska,' is a married man.
As part of The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska, Tyler likely had to spend weeks in Alaska — facing extreme weather conditions that are bound to make the contestants' job all the more complicated. Saying goodbye to his family, including his wife, Tolan, and three kids, Miles, Hayden, and Dorothy, was likely a difficult task.
Tyler and his wife, Tolan, were first introduced to each other by Rocco DiSpirito.
As Tyler revealed in a previous interview with Northside San Francisco Magazine, he and Tolan first met at the Sundance Film Festival in 2004. They were introduced to each other by Rocco DiSpirito. Tolan was working as a marketing and public relations specialist at the time, while Tyler was busy making inroads as a chef and television personality with appearances on shows like Food 911.
Tyler and Tolan tied the knot in December 2006. Unfortunately, it appears that they didn't share further details about their wedding ceremony with the press. When Tolan became pregnant, they started thinking about making the move from New York to California — and eventually, they chose to relocate to Mill Valley, a city in proximity to Napa County, Calif., and San Francisco.
Tyler Florence's wife, Tolan, used to work with star chefs like Wolfgang Puck.
A high-flying PR specialist, Tolan's list of clients included star chefs like the legendary Wolfgang Puck and Rocco. She also worked as an executive producer on a radio show hosted by Ryan Seacrest, she told SFGATE.
As Tolan told SFGATE, she isn't the only one in her family with impressive connections to boast. As the story has it, her parents were introduced to each other by no other than Francis Ford Coppola. What's more, Tolan's stepfather is often credited as the creative director who came up with the iconic Golden State Warriors slogan, "It's a Great Time Out."
As Tolan told SFGATE, she has a closely-knit family — while Tyler had to learn how to be independent at an early age.
"I was raised with this gigantic circle around me, and he didn't have that. He was a latchkey kid. He came and went when he wanted, cooked his own meals. He raised himself," she told the outlet.
Tyler and Tolan make for exceptional business partners as well.
Tyler and Tolan make for great business partners as well. They run the Wayfare Tavern, a traditional eatery serving classics like fried chicken sandwiches and BBQ pork square ribs. Previous business ventures include the El Paseo, a gastropub in Mill Valley, Calif.