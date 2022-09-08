Kenya Moore, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Hannah Brown Are Just a Few of the Stars Competing on 'Special Forces'
From Dancing with the Stars to Celebrity Big Brother to The Masked Singer, many programs bring athletes, reality stars, singers, and other types of celebrities together to compete for a prize (and for more fame).
Fox's newest reality series, Special Forces: The Ultimate Test (working title), adds something new to the celebrity competition show mix. The 16 stars who are featured on the debut season will try to complete physically demanding tasks in the Jordanian dessert.
Four ex-special forces operatives, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox, Rudy Reyes, and Remi Adeleke, will be on hand throughout to work with the celebrity recruits, and to keep them in line as they try to finish the challenges that are taken right from the actual Special Forces training process.
The concept of the series certainly isn't for the faint of heart, and the cast members will have the option to quit whenever they feel like they cannot take on more tasks (there are no formal eliminations). Who exactly is in the cast for Season 1? Keep scrolling to find out.
The 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' cast includes Olympians, reality stars, and a top Food Network personality.
The 16 celebrities who decided to take on the Special Forces challenges are reality stars Hannah Brown (The Bachelorette/The Bachelor and DWTS), Kate Gosselin (Kate Plus Eight), and Kenya Moore (RHOA, RHUGT, and DWTS). Dr. Drew Pinsky, who has appeared on a slew of reality programs, like Celebrity Rehab, Teen Mom 2, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, will be in the desert as well.
Tyler Florence, who is known for appearing on Food Network programs like The Great Food Truck Race and Worst Cooks in America, will also appear on the show.
Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, who is the younger sister of Britney Spears, is in the cast, as is Spice Girls alum Mel B. Montell Jordan is the final singer who will be featured on the show.
Beverley Mitchell, who rose to fame on 7th Heaven, is another recruit on Special Forces, as is former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.
Given the physically demanding concept of the show, it's no surprise that multiple athletes signed on to participate.
Soccer player Carli Lloyd, NBA alum Dwight Howard, Olympic skiier (and reality star) Gus Kenworthy, retired MLB catcher Mike Piazza, Olympic gymnast Nastia Lukin, and retired NFL player Danny Amendola will aim to use their athletic skills and stamina to succeed on the grueling series.
When is the premiere date for 'Special Forces'?
Though the cast line-up and the concept of the program have been revealed, Fox has yet to confirm the exact premiere date for Special Forces.
However, the network did reveal that the series will debut sometime in January of 2023. You'll have to tune in to find out which stars will make it to the end, and who will decide to leave the desert early.