Influencer Paige Lorenze Is Once Again Single and Ready to Mingle — Who Was She Dating?

Apparently, Tyler didn't like the fact that Paige's Instagram stories were getting more views than him. Of course, that's a fact that Paige would have had to share with Tyler, which is very strange.

Paige claimed that Tyler's response to that social media snub was to tell her he "needed a scandal." Can someone let Tyler know that Scandal is available to stream on Hulu? Paige went on to say that she believes his desire to out their relationship so quickly was born from the fact that he is "launching something soon." If this is true, perhaps Tyler can launch himself into the sun.