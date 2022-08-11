Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer Finally Returned to the U.S. and Is Living Where?

Hammer has denied all allegations brought against him, claiming everything that occurred was consensual. In a statement to Variety, his lawyer said, "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions” with every sexual partner “have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

House of Hammer is going to tell a very different story and it doesn't start with Armie Hammer — but hopefully it ends with him.

House of Hammer premieres on Discovery Plus on September 2.