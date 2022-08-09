Anthony Templet Called 911 and Said, 'I Killed My Father" — That's Just the Beginning

On Monday, June 3, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La., then 17-year-old Anthony Templet frantically dialed 911 to inform them that his father, Burt Templet, had been shot. According to People, when authorities arrived on the scene, they found Burt Templet "shot in the head and the torso" and his son Anthony was to blame.

What happened between Burt and Anthony Templet? And where is Anthony now? Netflix's I Just Killed My Dad tells their story.