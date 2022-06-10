Did Life Imitate Art When Nancy Brophy's Husband Was Killed After She Wrote a Blog on How to Do It?

On the morning of June 2, 2018, Daniel arrived to work at the Oregon Culinary Institute where he was a teacher. According to The Washington Post, he was "filling buckets of ice and water at a commercial sink with his back to the door when his wife allegedly shot him twice, piercing his spine and heart." As if that's not disturbing enough, in a now-archived blog post from 2011, Nancy wrote an essay literally titled "How to Murder Your Husband."

Where is Nancy Brophy now? A new Dateline special has answers.