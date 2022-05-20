Adam Demos Stars in Netflix's Rom-Com 'A Perfect Pairing' — Is He Part of a Perfect Pair?

Soon, Sarah will show the world what could be her most important role to date, Isis in the DC movie Black Adam. She stars opposite The Rock in a movie that will allow her to give people a different kind of hero.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah spoke about her character and why representation matters. "I play a character named Adrianna, and she’s a freedom fighter that’s leading this big resistance against an evil, malicious group called Intergang," she shared.