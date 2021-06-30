Season 1 of 'Sex/Life' Left Fans Wanting More — Will There Be a Season 2?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Sex/Life.

A comedy-drama exploring the unexpected outcomes of a suburban mom's newly found penchant for fantasizing about her dreamboat of an ex-boyfriend? That's Sex/Life in a nutshell.

Over the course of eight episodes, the Netflix show charts Billie Connelly's (Sarah Shahi) attempts to keep her marriage alive — while feeling unable to stop dreaming about her ex Brad Simon (Adam Demos). Season 1 of Sex/Life ended on a gigantic cliff-hanger. So, will there be a Season 2 of Sex/Life?