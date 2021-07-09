The 'Sex/Life' Source Material Is Just as Steamy as the Netflix Show

Most Netflix subscribers who watched Sex/Life know all about the jaw-dropping moments being talked about on social media. But because of the nature of the show, which features tons of nudity and, as the title would suggest, sexual content, some viewers have wondered if it's based on a true story. Or, at the very least, a book.

The series tells the story of Billie, a housewife and mother whose boredom in her marriage leads her to start journaling and taking vivid trips down memory lane to recall her sexual exploits with a boyfriend. The Netflix series has won over many viewers who want to know more about the story behind it.

Is 'Sex/Life' based on a book?

Not only is Sex/Life based on a book, but the book is actually a memoir called 44 Chapters About 4 Men written by author BB Easton. In the book, BB recalls her own sexual experiences and in that way, the show is a journey for her that differs from what the viewers see as they watch the story unfold through the eight episodes of Sex/Life. She explained to Oprah Daily that writing the book allowed her to relive those times in her life and now, the show has done the same thing.

"That was the most cathartic experience for me," BB told the outlet. "It helped me form a bridge between my current life and the girl I used to be. I was living my current life but I was writing about all these fun experiences, and it helped me feel like I was the same person." In real life, BB never left her husband for another man. She does, however, relive some of her past experiences through her memoir.

Now, BB and her husband get to enjoy seeing it all play out on Sex/Life with the rest of us. She admitted that seeing her story on the small screen has been a dream she "didn't even know" she had. And you can still buy 44 Chapters About 4 Men on Amazon if you feel so inclined to get a look at the story that inspired the Netflix series.