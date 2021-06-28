Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi Started Dating After Meeting on the Set of 'Sex/Life'

Much like 365 Days, which was one of Netflix's highest-performing offerings in 2020, Sex/Life is bound to lure in viewers with its wide range of exceptionally edited sex scenes and colorful storylines.

The comedy-drama series takes a look at protagonist Billie (Sarah Shahi), a one-time psychology PhD who abandoned her wild youth for white-picket-fence suburbia and a prototypical "perfect" husband, Cooper (Mike Vogel). The show explores her erotic fantasies with an old flame, Brad (Adam Demos), as she journals about her former sex-capades as an escape from her mundane life.