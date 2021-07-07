'Sex/Life' Season 1 Ended With a Pretty Serious Cliffhanger (SPOILERS)

Ever since it premiered on Netflix on June 25, 2021, Sex/Life has become one of the streaming service's most talked-about series, combining thrills, lust, and a truly fascinating storyline into a steamy package that has captivated millions of viewers. The all-too-common story of a person yearning for more out of their romantic relationship without wanting to disrupt the life they've created is one that Sex/Life has honed in on, albeit adding a few wild twists to that plotline.

But now, fans are clamoring for as much information as possible as to what may come next for characters Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) and Brad Simon (Adam Demos). With few details out there yet in that regard, let's take a look back at how the first season wrapped up, who Billie ended up with, and where Netflix left fans off in Sex/Life.

So, who does Billie end up with at the end of the first season of 'Sex/Life'? The show definitely left fans hanging.

Over the course of eight episodes, enamored fans watched as Billie rekindled a relationship with her old flame Brad despite having her own family now. She took time in the show to carefully explore her past, and although it seemed as though she was leaving her husband, Cooper Connelly (Mike Vogel), for this once-again exciting fling, she actually rebuilt that marriage in the process as well.

The final episodes looked promising for Billie and Cooper, who worked to revive their relationship to the strongest it had been virtually the entire show. However, things took an unexpected turn in the last moments of the first season when Billie rushed to Brad's apartment and embraced him. "Now f--k me," the show closes out on, clearly indicative of Billie's ultimate choice to rekindle with Brad. Unfortunately for Cooper, he was fully aware of the trip thanks to their family tracking app.

In an interview with Refinery29, Sarah Shahi spoke about what she thought about the season's ending and Billie's character in general. "When she goes to Brad in those last moments and says, 'Now f--k me,' it's not so much about him. It is about her unleashing this part of herself that she's been denying for so long," she led off by saying.

Source: Netflix

Sarah added that, "A lot of people go, 'Is it Team Cooper? Is it Team Brad?' I've always been on Team Billie. I refute the notion of being able to find yourself or define yourself as a woman through a man." The season did end on a bit of a cliffhanger, and Netflix is yet to confirm if Season 2 is already in the works or not, but given the first season's strong opening and the potential for new material left by the end of the season, it's all but likely.

On what she wants out of Billie's character in a potential second season, Sarah also explained to the publication: "We've all had those experiences, where we had one partner where the sex was better or we were more wild or they brought something out within us. But I think the truth of who we are is: Are we able to allow ourselves to be those things without that person? I hope as the series continues, that's what Billie starts to find. She can be this version of herself without any guy."