'Batwoman' Actress Wallis Day Refers to Her Beau by This Sweet Nickname

English actress and former model Wallis Day is no stranger to the superhero genre. Not only is she an incredible mixed martial artist and Olympic hopeful, but she's recently been the main character on the SyFy series Krypton, a precursor to Superman. Now that she'll be switching to CW's Batwoman as the new Kate Kane , fans are wondering if Wallis Day is married.

Wallis' friends have also posted photos of the elusive George for his birthday, with one Instagram caption reading, "HBD GTK" for "Happy Birthday, George the King." (Wallis' nickname seems to be catching on!) While there has been no official confirmation the two are married, hopefully, Wallis will reveal the information if and when the day comes.

Previously, Wallis was rumored to have dated Zayn Malik in 2015 — but clearly, both parties have split and are on different paths, as Zayn welcomed a baby with longtime girlfriend Gigi Hadid . Rumor also has it that Wallis refers to George as "her King," which is not only insanely cute but very punny. The couple shares a good sense of humor as well as stunning good looks.

Wallis's posts on her Instagram feature many people in them, so it's not often easy to tell if she's dating anyone in particular. There's a mystery man she calls "mon cherí" in one Instagram photo, in which she can also be spotted wearing a wedding ring. The person in the photo isn't tagged, but rumor has it that his name is George King, whom she has been dating since 2019.

Wallis Day is set to take over the role of Kate Kane from actress Ruby Rose, but not the role of Batwoman.

Some fans have been concerned about Wallis not having strong ties to an LGBTQ+ identity, considering showrunners have previously stated it is important to them that anyone in the role of Kate identifies as queer. Kate Kane is one of the most notable LGBTQ+ comics characters as an out and proud lesbian. That said, Out points out that while Wallis has never publicly discussed her sexuality, she has been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

Wallis has played a bisexual character before on Krypton, and show runner Caroline Dries elaborated to Entertainment Weekly that Wallis has actually been on the Batwoman radar for a while. "I believe she auditioned for Ryan Wilder. So when I met her via Zoom audition — those super awkward Zoom auditions — she was super cool and had great swagger and poise, and I just really liked her."