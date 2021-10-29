It Looks Like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Are Done – Who Else Has He Dated?By Stephanie Harper
Oct. 29 2021, Published 3:12 p.m. ET
The breakup between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid is as messy and dramatic as a Hollywood breakup could ever get, especially given recent allegations of Zayn assaulting Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid. The couple has broken up before, but these rumors are the most shocking part of all. In 2021, Zayn became a first-time father with his baby girl Khai Hadid Malik. Before his fatherhood days with Gigi, Zayn dated some other young women in the industry. Here’s what you should know about his dating history.
Zayn dated Geneva Lane in 2010.
Let’s rewind all the way back to 2010. That was the year Zayn and Geneva Lane shared a short-lived romance during their time on The X Factor. She was a fellow finalist on the show but things didn’t end well for the two. According to Capital FM, she branded him a “heartbreaker” on Twitter.
Zayn briefly dated Rebecca Ferguson.
Geneva Lane isn’t the only X Factor starlet Zayn got involved with. In 2011, he dated Rebecca Ferguson for four months, even though the two share a seven-year age gap. At the time, he was 18 and she was 25. The relationship wasn’t built to last.
Zayn’s relationship with Stephanie Davis didn’t last either.
Zayn started dating Stephanie Davis from Celebrity Big Brother pretty quickly after ending things with Rebecca. Things didn’t last very long with Stephanie either. They broke up after dating for only five months.
Zayn's relationship with Perrie Edwards is one of his most noteworthy romances.
Zayn's relationship with Little Mix's Perrie Edwards was a huge deal for some time since they were both rising stars in their respective groups. He was part of One Direction and she was (and still is) a member of Little Mix. For a while, Zayn and Perrie appeared to be the perfect power couple, supporting each other’s dreams. They started dating in 2011 and he proposed in 2013. But by 2015, they were over.
Rumors about Zayn and Carlyn Bryan made the rounds.
No one knows for sure if Zayn and Carlyn Bryan actually dated, but rumors were definitely swirling in 2015 when he posted a picture with her on social media. He posted the picture not too long after splitting up with Perrie. What we do know about Carlyn is that she works in PR in Los Angeles.
Rumors about Zayn and Neelam Gill spread like wildfire.
In 2015, rumors about Zayn and Neelam Gill made headlines. He met the Burberry model for the first time while he was still engaged to Perrie. They crossed paths at a London recording studio and fueled dating rumors when she sent him a congratulatory tweet that same year.
Now, it looks like his relationship with Gigi Hadid is also history.
It appears Zayn's relationship with Gigi is now also history. They met for the first time in 2015 at Justin Bieber's American Music Awards afterparty and proceeded to date on and off for years. With everything going on in their current situation, it’s possible the relationship might be permanently "off."