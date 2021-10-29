It Looks Like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Are Done – Who Else Has He Dated?

The breakup between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid is as messy and dramatic as a Hollywood breakup could ever get, especially given recent allegations of Zayn assaulting Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid. The couple has broken up before, but these rumors are the most shocking part of all. In 2021, Zayn became a first-time father with his baby girl Khai Hadid Malik. Before his fatherhood days with Gigi, Zayn dated some other young women in the industry. Here’s what you should know about his dating history.