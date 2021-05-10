Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are Expecting Their First Child Together

The 27-year-old confirmed the exciting news on her Instagram page by posting two bare bump photos. It comes less than a week after her fellow Little Mix group member, Leigh-Anne Pinnock , revealed that she is expecting a baby with fiancé Andre Gray.

There are "No More Sad Songs" in store for Perrie Edwards , as the Little Mix singer announced on May 10 that she is pregnant with her first child.

Though many fans remember when Perrie was engaged to former One Direction singer, Zayn Malik , the "Shout Out to My Ex" artist has been dating baby daddy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for quite some time.

Who is Perrie Edwards baby daddy, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

The X Factor alum has been in a relationship with professional soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since the fall of 2016. Alex has been playing professionally as a midfielder since 2011. He spent six years with Arsenal before he signed a five-year contract to play for Liverpool. The athlete is also a member of the England national team.

The pair first fueled romance rumors when Perrie appeared at one of Alex's games (he was playing for Arsenal at the time). He returned the favor, and continued to keep fans talking, by attending a Little Mix performance. They confirmed their romance on Instagram early 2017, and Alex and Perrie have continued posting photos together ever since.

The duo quarantined together at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. About six months before sharing the pregnancy news, the "Wings" singer indicated that she was ready for an engagement. The Little Mix members appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show with comedian Mike McIntyre and fitness coach Joe Wicks. After the others finished sharing their engagement stories, Perrie expressed how she wanted her beau to follow in Joe's proposal footsteps.

