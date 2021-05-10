Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are Expecting Their First Child TogetherBy Shannon Raphael
May. 10 2021, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
There are "No More Sad Songs" in store for Perrie Edwards, as the Little Mix singer announced on May 10 that she is pregnant with her first child.
The 27-year-old confirmed the exciting news on her Instagram page by posting two bare bump photos. It comes less than a week after her fellow Little Mix group member, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, revealed that she is expecting a baby with fiancé Andre Gray.
Though many fans remember when Perrie was engaged to former One Direction singer, Zayn Malik, the "Shout Out to My Ex" artist has been dating baby daddy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for quite some time.
Who is Perrie Edwards baby daddy, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?
The X Factor alum has been in a relationship with professional soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since the fall of 2016.
Alex has been playing professionally as a midfielder since 2011. He spent six years with Arsenal before he signed a five-year contract to play for Liverpool. The athlete is also a member of the England national team.
The pair first fueled romance rumors when Perrie appeared at one of Alex's games (he was playing for Arsenal at the time). He returned the favor, and continued to keep fans talking, by attending a Little Mix performance.
They confirmed their romance on Instagram early 2017, and Alex and Perrie have continued posting photos together ever since.
The duo quarantined together at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. About six months before sharing the pregnancy news, the "Wings" singer indicated that she was ready for an engagement.
The Little Mix members appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show with comedian Mike McIntyre and fitness coach Joe Wicks. After the others finished sharing their engagement stories, Perrie expressed how she wanted her beau to follow in Joe's proposal footsteps.
"I'd like it to be the traditional way," she shared. "I'm hoping he's watching this and hears Joe's wonderful story and then he does it."
Perrie and Alex have yet to announce an engagement, but they are taking the next step in their four-and-a-half year relationship by expanding their family.
When is Perrie Edwards' due date?
Both Perrie and Alex announced that they were expecting a baby together with the same two photos on Instagram on May 10.
"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You," Perrie wrote in the caption of her post, along with a both a heart and the Earth emoji. "We can't wait to meet you baby Ox."
In his caption, Alex joked about how he would need some training ahead of welcoming his bundle of joy.
"Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies?" he asked. "So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."
Many Little Mix fans are ecstatic that two of the remaining three members are expecting at the same time. Leigh-Anne Pinnock is equally as thrilled.
She celebrated the news in the comments section of Perrie's post.
"Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both!" she posted. "And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much."
Like Leigh-Anne, Perrie has not shared further details about her pregnancy, including her due date or the sex of the baby.