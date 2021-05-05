Logo
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Andre Gray
Source: Getty Images

Little Mix Member Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Engaged and Pregnant!

By

May. 5 2021, Updated 1:37 p.m. ET

The age of powerhouse girl groups hasn't come to an end, and Little Mix is one of the best. Member Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been a joy to watch on the stage, but offstage, she's equally wonderful — and now, she's engaged! Leigh-Anne announced her engagement to professional footballer Andre Gray in 2020, but there's more exciting news on the way. Here's everything we know about Leigh-Anne's fiancé and what their future together holds.

leigh anne pinnock fiance
Source: Getty Images

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is expecting a baby with her fiancé. When is she due?

In a recent post to Instagram, the songstress revealed that she was pregnant in a stunning photo of herself and her fiancé. The caption read, "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you." Father-to-be Andre commented with a world emoji and a heart emoji to emphasize his excitement.

Source: Instagram

The couple did not indicate how far along Leigh-Anne is, but fans have a few theories. Eagle-eyed fans noted that several recent performances by the group included oversized clothing, so that fellow Little Mix members Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall could help Leigh-Anne shield her pregnancy from the public until she was ready to announce it. 

Fans have also noted that Little Mix is due to go on tour in early 2022, and Leigh-Anne has not yet made announcements about leaving the tour early or sitting it out. Leigh-Anne's lack of cancelation could indicate her due date is in late 2021, allowing herself just enough time for recovery before the tour, but fans might have to wait a little longer to hear Leigh-Anne confirm the news herself! For now, Mixers and other fans in the music industry are overjoyed for Leigh-Anne. 

Source: Twitter
When is Leigh-Anne getting married? She blames the World Cup for the delay.

In an interview with Tulsa World, Leigh-Anne explained that their wedding was initially delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but then became delayed because of her fiancé's sports schedule. Andre Gray plays for the Watford Football Club in the English Premier League and will participate in the World Cup tournament in 2022. 

Both Leigh-Anne and Andre are excited about the wedding, but uncertainty around the World Cup in 2022 is making it difficult to plan a party that Andre will definitely be able to attend! Leigh-Anne said, "I don’t know when [the World Cup is] kicking off, and I don’t know when Andre’s time off is going to be. I want it in 2022, so we’ll see." Hopefully, she gets her wish, and the pair will be able to celebrate with friends and family next year.

leigh anne pinnock fiance
Source: Getty Images

Fans and friends of the couple are over the moon for their exciting news. Now that Leigh-Anne has announced her pregnancy, perhaps we'll see more updates about the baby as the due date draws closer. Until then, we'll have to keep streaming the "Confetti" remix and send warm wishes to the happy couple. 

Little Mix's newest song, "Confetti" ft. Saweetie is available for streaming now. 

