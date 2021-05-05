Little Mix Member Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Engaged and Pregnant!

In an interview with Tulsa World , Leigh-Anne explained that their wedding was initially delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but then became delayed because of her fiancé's sports schedule. Andre Gray plays for the Watford Football Club in the English Premier League and will participate in the World Cup tournament in 2022.

Both Leigh-Anne and Andre are excited about the wedding, but uncertainty around the World Cup in 2022 is making it difficult to plan a party that Andre will definitely be able to attend! Leigh-Anne said, "I don’t know when [the World Cup is] kicking off, and I don’t know when Andre’s time off is going to be. I want it in 2022, so we’ll see." Hopefully, she gets her wish, and the pair will be able to celebrate with friends and family next year.

Fans and friends of the couple are over the moon for their exciting news. Now that Leigh-Anne has announced her pregnancy, perhaps we'll see more updates about the baby as the due date draws closer. Until then, we'll have to keep streaming the "Confetti" remix and send warm wishes to the happy couple.

Little Mix's newest song, "Confetti" ft. Saweetie is available for streaming now.