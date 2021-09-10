'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' Season 3 Has Always Had a Smaller Grand Prize

'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' Season 3 Has Always Had a Smaller Grand PrizeBy Chrissy Bobic
Sep. 10 2021, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
Watching a full season of Big Brother every year, even during a pandemic, is a treat enough for most fans. But getting Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Season 3 is even better.
CBS announced in September 2021 that the spinoff was renewed for a third season following two successful seasons in 2018 and 2019, respectively. But what is the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition prize?
On Big Brother (the average-person edition), the prize money was kicked up to $750,000 from the original $500,000 for Season 23. It would make sense, then, for producers to bump up the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition prize in its third season.
It's not even clear if the OG Big Brother change is permanent, but fans want to know about the amount up for grabs for C- and D-list celebrities.
What is the 'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' prize?
In the first two seasons of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, the first place prize was $250,000. The second place prize was $50,000.
There was even an America's Vote promotion, which allowed viewers to vote for their favorite celebrity houseguest. The price for that was $25,000, much like Big Brother's America's Favorite Houseguest.
For now, it seems, the prizes will likely remain the same, as nothing has been reported otherwise yet.
But unlike the standard Big Brother competition, which spans an entire summer, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition lasts just a month. The evicted houseguests who become jury members are also allowed to return home and then come back for finale night voting.
So instead of being sequestered, they can go back and watch all of the live feeds and scenes they might have missed.
The 'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' Season 3 cast could include some big names.
Right now, the cast for Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Season 3 hasn't been announced. But there has already been some wild speculation among fans. For a while, fans have hoped that Flavor of Love and I Love New York star Tiffany Pollard would be cast for Season 2 or Season 3.
She would certainly add some drama to the mix.
Another fan on Twitter suggested Lance Bass, which honestly wouldn't be a stretch, given his recent reality TV tour. First, he appeared via video on The Circle Season 2. Then, he was in an episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.
Former Big Brother: Celebrity Edition houseguests include Omarosa Manigault, Tamar Braxton, and Anthony Scaramucci. So anyone is up for grabs right now.
How much are 'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' cast members paid?
According to TMZ, the Season 1 celebrities cast were offered $200,000 just to appear in the season. And they were promised more money, the longer they remained in the season. If the same is true for Season 3, then the celebrities who compete could take home a ton of money even if they don't win the game.
It's a far cry from the weekly $1,000 stipend that standard Big Brother cast members are paid each week they remain in the game. But, regardless of their individual social standings, the celebrities are still just that — celebrities.
It makes sense if they're paid substantially more money to put their professional lives on hold.
And Big Brother fans love them even more for it.