Derek's Phrase 'I Sadly to Evote' on 'Big Brother' Has Fans Divided

In the Sept. 8 episode of Season 23, things weren't looking so good for Tiffany. She was forced to put her best friend in the house, Claire, up for eviction. Though the situation was tough on both of them, Claire dealt with the whole thing really well. Some are calling her an ally to the Black community.

And in this moment, did Claire just win & break all our #BigBrother loving hearts? The Cookout is my favorite alliance ever. This casualty is going to hurt almost as much as DX did. But they gotta get Claire, then Alyssa, then game on. #bb23 Chaddha FTW. pic.twitter.com/VaFW7eF6xy

Originally, Tiffany wanted to put Alyssa up for eviction, but she was able to veto. This left Tiffany with two options: put Claire up for eviction or break up the hidden Cookout Alliance . This group is trying to ensure a Black person wins the grand prize of $750,000 .

Although Tiffany didn't outright reveal the alliance to Claire, when she tried to explain why she had to put her up for eviction, Claire was really understanding. "So many people won’t get it," Claire said. "But I get it. And that’s why I can’t fight her on this."

One tweet calls Claire a "gem" who handled the whole thing "gracefully." Another tweet says she is the "ally of the century."