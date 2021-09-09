Derek's Phrase 'I Sadly to Evote' on 'Big Brother' Has Fans Divided

Derek's Phrase 'I Sadly to Evote' on 'Big Brother' Has Fans DividedBy Kori Williams
Sep. 9 2021, Published 4:03 p.m. ET
Every season of Big Brother seems to be better than the last, and Season 23 is no different. With a new cast of housemates, there are new personalities to love and hate. Not everyone gets along, and we love to see the drama. While some things are just funny, others can be a bit ... confusing.
One housemate this season is Derek D., aka Big D. He's not afraid to speak his mind, but he's been saying one phrase consistently, leaving fans divided. When he's voting to evict someone, instead of saying "I vote to evict," he says, "I sadly to evote." Why does he say that? What does it even mean?
Why does Big D say 'I sadly to evote' on 'big brother?'
It's not clear why Big D. says "I sadly to evote" instead of "I vote to evict." It could be an accident he's gone on with, or maybe he really isn't looking forward to evicting anyone, so he doesn't say those words. He has become known for this now, and some are hoping no one corrects him. The show's host, Julie Chen Moonves, did bring it up once, but it didn't change anything.
On Reddit, some fans are calling it a "harmless joke" that can bring a small laugh to the viewers. "I really hope this just gets more ridiculous, every time until eventually, he’s like 'I Whitney evote hi Julie sadly,'" one user posted. Another user said they don't think he realizes it, and it's a mistake.
But others feel like there's no way Big D isn't saying this on purpose now. "Someone in production needs to teach Derek F how to say 'vote to evict' because I'm tired of hearing him say 'sadly I to evote' EVERY WEEK," said one Twitter user. Another user is asking Julie to ask Big D to stop. "PLEASE 😩😩😩"
Claire is an unknowing ally to the Cookout Alliance.
In the Sept. 8 episode of Season 23, things weren't looking so good for Tiffany. She was forced to put her best friend in the house, Claire, up for eviction. Though the situation was tough on both of them, Claire dealt with the whole thing really well. Some are calling her an ally to the Black community.
Originally, Tiffany wanted to put Alyssa up for eviction, but she was able to veto. This left Tiffany with two options: put Claire up for eviction or break up the hidden Cookout Alliance. This group is trying to ensure a Black person wins the grand prize of $750,000.
Although Tiffany didn't outright reveal the alliance to Claire, when she tried to explain why she had to put her up for eviction, Claire was really understanding. "So many people won’t get it," Claire said. "But I get it. And that’s why I can’t fight her on this."
One tweet calls Claire a "gem" who handled the whole thing "gracefully." Another tweet says she is the "ally of the century."