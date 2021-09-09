The Cookout Alliance Might Fall Fast Thanks to Two 'Big Brother' Double Evictions

All good things must come to an end. And yes, that includes the Big Brother Season 23 power alliance, the Cookout. Six official members of the alliance made it further than some thought they would — with their safety and the secret of their team intact. But now, a double eviction could ruin all they have worked for.

Article continues below advertisement

In a twist unlike most Big Brother curveballs, Julie Chen Moonves announced on the show that Season 23 will have two double evictions, and they will be played out in back-to-back weeks. Even before the remaining houseguests can get settled, they will have to gear up for another night, where two players will go to the jury house instead of one.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

The only issue? This is a huge problem for the Cookout. They are damned if they do and damned if they don't. And the two double evictions could mean the members of the Cookout might be forced to turn on each other a lot sooner than expected. Then again, as our fearless host always says, they should expect the unexpected.

What does the 'Big Brother' double eviction mean for the Cookout? The Cookout consists of Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell, and Xavier Prather. And as it stands, the double eviction puts them all in a tough spot. If one of them wins the Head of Household competition in Week 9 during the first double eviction, they could put Alyssa Lopez on the block. But if she wins the Power of Veto, the Cookout will be forced to put someone up from their own alliance on the block. Article continues below advertisement NEXT WEEK IS A DOUBLE EVICTION NOT A TRIPLE WE CAN HAVE A HOUSE FULL OF JUST COOKOUT MEMBERS🤩 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/2n1MTAivym — Liam (@realitynany) September 3, 2021 On the other hand, if Alyssa wins the HOH, she will have the power to out one of the Cookout members immediately. Whichever way you play it, in Week 10, during the next double eviction, members of the Cookout will be forced to turn on each other. Article continues below advertisement The best-case scenario is that someone gets Alyssa out of the Big Brother house during the Week 9 double eviction. At the very least, this gets the entire Cookout alliance to the final six, as they wanted all along. The only caveat is that they'll have just a week to figure out who gets booted from their own alliance (and the house) first, as they go right into the next double eviction the following week. Tiffany is the main one who consistently has made attempts to go against The Cookout so it’s her own fault if she goes home first. And she can’t play in the HOH double eviction this week so idk what she was thinking #BB23 — TK (@tenleyk) September 6, 2021 Article continues below advertisement