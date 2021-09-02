Will Hannah's Arm Injury Keep Her From Winning Season 23 of 'Big Brother'?

Season 23 of Big Brother is well underway, and the remaining contestants have their eye on the prize. So far, there are quite a few frontrunners in the game, including but not limited to Hannah, who describes herself as “calculated, composed, and versatile.” And we’re inclined to agree.

Hannah graduated summa cum laude from the University of Illinois at only 19 years old and continues her education while she pursues a career as a professional dancer. As a former personal stylist, Hannah is a jack of many trades that Houseguests should not underestimate.

On recent episodes of Big Brother, Hannah’s castmates have been referring to her as Chaddha, but what's the reason behind that? It's simpler than you think.