Meet Hannah Chaddha — the 21-Year-Old Who Fans Think Will Win Season 23 of 'Big Brother'

Hannah Chaddha’s mom is from South Africa and her dad is from India. Although Hannah lives in Chicago, she calls New Delhi, where her father's family lives, her “home away from home”.

She told The Bioethics Hub, “When my family and I visit, I make it a point to immerse myself in my father’s culture through language, food, music, film, etc. I connect with my father’s family — who I do not have the privilege of often seeing due to geographical differences.”

To find out if Hannah makes it to the end of the competition, you can tune into new episodes of Big Brother on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 9 p.m, ET on CBS.