'Big Brother 23's Cast Makes for Another Total Rookie Season

Whether you've been a Big Brother fan for years or you're new to the all-encompassing schedule that takes over CBS every summer, there's no denying that it's fun to obsess over the Season 23 cast. The cast list is out and it's full of rookie players instead of a bunch of returning vets. But first, when does the 2021 season of Big Brother even premiere?

Obviously, that's the most important thing — read on for all of the details about Big Brother 23.