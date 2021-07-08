Boxing Champ Joe Frazier's Son Derek Is on 'Big Brother' Season 23

In March of 2021, "Smokin' Joe" was honored with a mural in his hometown of Philadelphia, Pa., but his greatest legacy to date is his kids.

More than four decades ago, Joe Frazier launched his boxing career in 1965 and later became known as the first boxer to defeat Muhammed Ali .

So, what do we know about Joe Frazier’s kids ? Read on to find out.

Joe, who has 12 siblings himself, has a total of 11 children, one of which is featured on Season 23 of the veteran CBS reality series, Big Brother .

Who are Joe Frazier’s kids?

According to reports, Joe married Florence Frazier, the mother of his first five kids, but later fathered children with five other women. In addition to Joe Frazier Jr., who now makes a living as a motivational speaker, and Jacqui Frazier-Lyde and Marvis Frazier, who followed in their father’s footsteps and became professional boxers, Derek Dennis Frazier, will also get his share of the spotlight in the upcoming season of Big Brother. There are also his kids Joseph Rubin, Joseph Jordan, Brandon Marcus, Jo-Netta, Renae, Weatta, and Natasha.

In a previous interview with Ring TV, Joe’s daughter, Weatta Frazier-Collins opened up about the day her father fought Muhammed Ali and made history. “My father made sure we were all grounded. We knew something big was happening, but to my father, it was like he was a construction worker going to work every day, 9-to-5 in his hard hat, and then come home.”

Source: Getty Images Mavis Frazier with his dad, Joe Frazier.

Weatta, who was only 7 years old at the time of the fight, explained that her father suffered from diabetes, which left him prone to injury during the match. "But he had one simple message, and he always said the same thing during that time going into the Ali fight: ‘Get the job done,'" she added. According to Big Brother star Derek Frazier, he and his father also had a close relationship, but that changed when the famed boxer fell ill 10 years ago.