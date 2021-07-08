Season 23 of 'Big Brother' Will Be Played in Teams — What Could Go Wrong?

While it may be Season 23 of Big Brother , fans still don't know what to expect from the CBS reality series. In fact, during the premiere episode, host Julie Chen revealed that not only will the contestants be playing for the biggest grand prize of all time, but this time around, there will be teams.

So, contestants can throw all their strategies out the window because this time around they will be playing in four teams of four. Teams were decided by Brandon "Frenchie" French, Christian Birkenberger, Claire Rehfuss, and Whitney Williams who competed for the first Head of Household — and drafted their teams.

This means that alliances (and showmances) will be a little bit trickier, especially if you are trying to "mingle" outside your designated team. Here is a breakdown of who is playing with who during Season 23 of Big Brother!