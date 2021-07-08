Season 23 of 'Big Brother' Will Be Played in Teams — What Could Go Wrong?By Anna Quintana
Jul. 7 2021, Published 9:34 p.m. ET
While it may be Season 23 of Big Brother, fans still don't know what to expect from the CBS reality series. In fact, during the premiere episode, host Julie Chen revealed that not only will the contestants be playing for the biggest grand prize of all time, but this time around, there will be teams.
So, contestants can throw all their strategies out the window because this time around they will be playing in four teams of four. Teams were decided by Brandon "Frenchie" French, Christian Birkenberger, Claire Rehfuss, and Whitney Williams who competed for the first Head of Household — and drafted their teams.
This means that alliances (and showmances) will be a little bit trickier, especially if you are trying to "mingle" outside your designated team. Here is a breakdown of who is playing with who during Season 23 of Big Brother!
Team Jokers
Captain: Frenchie — a farmer from Tennessee who is a self-proclaimed BB "superfan." He also won he first HoH of the season.
Pick No. 1: Azah Awasum — a 30-year-old operational sales director from Baltimore (with 300 cousins).
Pick No. 2: Britini D'Angelo — a 24-year-old kindergarten teacher with a black belt!
Pick No. 3: Derek Frazier — a 29-year-old safety officer and the son of legendary boxer Joe Frazier.
Team Aces
Captain: Whitney — a 30-year-old makeup artist and single mom.
Pick No. 1: Brent Champagne —a 29-year-old flight attendant and certified flirt.
Pick No. 2: Derek Xiao — a 24-year-old startup founder who lives in New York.
Pick No. 3: Hannah Chaddha — a 21-year-old graduate student (who graduated high school at 16 years old!)
Team Kings
Captain: Christian — a 23-year-old general contractor assistant from Connecticut.
Pick No. 1: Alyssa Lopez — a 24-year-old swimwear designer from Florida.
Pick No. 2: Xavier Prather — a 27-year-old attorney and part-time model.
Pick No. 3: Sarah Steagall — a 27-year-old forensic scientist who plans to be a floater this season!
Team Queens
Captain: Claire — a 25-year-old AI engineer from New York
Pick No. 1: Kyland Young — a 29-year-old account executive from Venice Beach, Ca.
Pick No. 2: Tiffany Mitchell — a 40-year-old phlebotomist from Detroit and proud mom.
Pick No. 3: Travis Long — a 22-year-old sales consultant who lives in Hawaii (and happens to look just like Chase Stokes).
This season, the team that comes in first (or wins the Head of Household competition) is safe from elimination. The team that comes in last will be the have nots for the week. Seems simple enough.
What could go wrong? Watch Big Brother Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. EST on CBS.