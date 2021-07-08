'Big Brother' Season 23 Is Offering Up the Biggest Cash Prize in History

The newest season of Big Brother premieres tonight (July 7), and it's pretty much all we can think about. Plus, Season 23 is shaping up to be best yet (or at least the most interesting — although, of course, that remains to be seen).

"Every season for the last 10 years hope springs eternal, but this season seems to be different - the casting, diversity, live move-in as a regular thing, prize money adjustment (hopefully to at least be the $750k required to match inflation since BB1), etc. To a good #BB23," a fan tweeted. The $750k part is accurate.

The prize money is definitely a popular topic, as fans are trying to figure out how much that amount actually is. "Big risks, big rewards, and the biggest cash prize in Big Brother history! Here's an exclusive look at tonight's #BB23 premiere," the official Big Brother Twitter account posted earlier in the day on July 7.

What is the 'Big Brother' prize money in 2021?

Season 23 of Big Brother is offering up the biggest cash prize in the history of the show, and we now know it's $750,000! In the past, BB winners would walk off with $500,000. Big Brother Season 6 was offering up $1 million for the pair that made it to the end, and the runner-up would win $250,000. However, no duo was able to win. Is this technically the biggest cash prize in history?

"Why am I getting BB6 vibes? The favorite 'duo' question, the question about taking an 'ally' or someone you can beat to the end, 'double' or nothing. Get to the end w/ your partner win $1 million, runner up gets $250k...," someone tweeted, also getting the sense that this could be mirroring an old format.

Fans wonder about a "double or nothing" season, but that doesn't seem to be the case. "Didn't we hear about a 'double or nothing' offer on premiere night? 'Biggest cash prize in Big Brother history...,'" the Big Brother Network tweeted.

Another person questioned what BB actually means by cash prize. "Do they mean the grand prize at the very end or a cash prize like the one Kevin received in BB19 after he let Paul in the house? Because if it is the grand prize, why didn’t they offer that to the All-Stars cast last year? (Not saying that cast was worthy of that type of prize.)," they wrote.

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but Big Brother has allegedly already made the promise of "biggest cash prize ever." One devoted fan pointed out, "As a insane rewatcher, they have definitely said 'biggest cash prize ever' before and it’s never meant actually increasing the winnings. They’ll probably offer 10k in a comp instead of 5."

