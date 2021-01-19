'One Night in Miami' Tells the Story of a Legendary Meetup — Did It Actually Happen?

While top films used to debut exclusively at theatres, many of the year's best offerings are now offered through streaming services. One of Amazon Prime 's most-anticipated new releases for January 2021 is One Night in Miami... which tells the story of a meetup between four legendary figures from the '60s: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) and Cassius Clay, who many know by his later name, Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree).

Because the plot centers around a hangout between four historical figures, many viewers have wondered what the true story is.

Based on the stage play written by Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami... also marks Academy Award winner Regina King 's feature directorial debut.

Is 'One Night in Miami...' based on a true story?

At the beginning of the film, the four men are seen struggling with various hurdles in their respective careers. For Cassius Clay, he's dealing with his shocking defeat against Henry Cooper. The boxer did lose in an upset against the Brit in 1963 at London's Wembley Stadium. Meanwhile, Jim Brown deals with a racist family friend named Mr. Carlton, Sam Cooke sings to an unfeeling audience, and Malcolm X is ready to part ways with the Nation of Islam.

While Jim Brown did write in his autobiography about an interaction with a neighbor who wouldn't let him inside his house, the character of Mr. Carlton was created for One Night in Miami... The main storyline featured in One Night in Miami... takes place a few months after these scenes. The four men spent an evening together at the Hampton House in 1964 after Cassius' fight against Sonny Liston. He invited them back to his motel room after his surprise win.

When the three others arrive, they realize that Cassius intended on just speaking as a group of four rather than having a party. The trailer notes that the plot is "inspired by true events," and the four main figures featured in the story did actually meet up after Cassius' fight. They were all friendly with one another leading up to this night. While the meeting in question did actually happen, the contents of their conversations throughout that night are unknown.

