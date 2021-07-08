Unless You Work for CBS, You Have Probably Never Seen the 'Big Brother' House IRL

Reality TV show Big Brother is one of those programs that seems to espouse and reward duplicity as a virtue. Winners live and die by their skills of manipulation and skullduggery. While the biggest selling point of the show is that all of the comings and goings in the house are broadcast for viewers to see, there are still some aspects of it shrouded in mystery. For example, where is the show's famous house located?

Ninety-four high-definition cameras and 113 microphones with 24-hour surveillance record their every move. So if anyone is trying to get their backstabbing on, well, their infamy will more than likely be captured by the film crew.

The house on Big Brother really isn't a house in the traditional sense. That's because it's inside of a television set. That's right: The Big Brother house is shot on CBS Studio Center Sound Stage 18 in Los Angeles. For 100 days, contestants on the show reside in the TV home that's been rigged to the gills.

The houseguests looking for Sarah Beth when their shorts rip after a challenge 😂 #bigbrother23

She also said if there's anything she'd like to bring into the house with her it would be music and gum, as "chewing gum helps her to focus." Additionally, Sarah is taking Japanese language lessons and would like to bring her textbooks with her into the house so she'd be able to continue her lessons during filming. She'll also get the chance to celebrate her birthday inside of the house, granted she makes it until August 9, 2021.

The forensic scientist from Fort Myers, Fla. divulged that she had a speech impediment until she was 7 years old that severely inhibited her ability to communicate with others. This is what makes her all the more excited to communicate with the 15 other contestants on the show and other viewers watching at home.

Who are the most hated 'Big Brother' winners/personalities?

It's kind of hard to really root for anyone who manipulates everyone around them for a big cash prize, who sells their humanity for 15 minutes of fame and a paycheck, Some of the folks who have won the show were vilified by many fans of the series.

Adam Jasinski is one of those. The Big Brother season 9 winner used his earnings from the show to fund a drug ring, allegedly, of course. Oh, and he made fun of disabled children. Danielle Reyes was hated so much that production changed the rules of the game and didn't let the disqualified players see diary room footage that could sway them into voting for someone else. Danielle became the runner-up as a result.

Paul Abrahamian's backstabbing ways and personality also seemed to grind jurors' gears. It's why he was the runner-up twice but didn't take home the top prize. Dick Donato was also seen as a bully, but his uncaring attitude towards the game and upfront approach about his grimy tactics got him to the very end of his season...with his daughter Danielle.

Shannon Dragoo was straight-up inimical. She acted like she was better than everyone else in the house and even scrubbed a toilet with another contestant's toothbrush. No wonder why she was voted ninth. Aaryn Gries was probably more hated: She was booed out of the house when her time was up and was even dropped by her modeling agency following comments many deemed as homophobic and racist.