Distractify
Home > Realitytv > Big Brother
'Big Brother' official art.
Source: CBS

The 'Big Brother 24' Cast Is Finally Here — Let's Meet the Houseguests!

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Jul. 5 2022, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

With just one day separating us from watching the premiere of Big Brother 24, CBS has finally unveiled the 16 brand new (that's right, no returning cast members) houseguests set to enter the "BB Motel" on the eve of July 6, 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Each houseguest will be kept on their toes and pushed beyond their limits for the entire summer, thanks to some brand-spanking-new challenges and twists that will figuratively flip the house upside down.

Now, we don't want to spoil too much, so, without further ado, let's meet those battling for the $750,000 grand prize.

Alyssa Snider

Alyssa Snider for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Alyssa Snider is a 24-year-old marketing rep from Sarasota, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement

Ameerah Jones

Ameerah Jones for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Ameerah Jones is a 31-year-old content designer from Westminster, Md.

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Hoopes

Brittany Hoopes for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Brittany Hoopes is a 32-year-old hypnotherapist from Atlanta.

She currently resides in Austin, Texas.

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel Durston

Daniel Durston for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Daniel Durston is a 35-year-old Vegas performer from Ontario, Calif.

He currently resides in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

Indy Santos

Indy Santos for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Indy Santos is a 31-year-old corporate flight attendant from São Paulo, Brazil.

She currently resides in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Jasmine Davis

Jasmine Davis for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Jasmine Davis is a 29-year-old entrepreneur from Terry, Miss.

She currently resides in Atlanta.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli is a 24-year-old assistant football coach from Staten Island, N.Y.

He currently resides in Boca Raton, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Capener

Kyle Capener for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Kyle Capener is 29 years old and from Bountiful, Utah. He's currently unemployed.

Article continues below advertisement

Marvin Achi

Marvin Achi for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Marvin Achi is a 28-year-old chemical processing engineer from Rivers State, Nigeria.

He currently resides in Houston.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt “Turner” Turner

Matt "Turner" Turner for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Matt “Turner” Turner is a 23-year-old thrift store owner from North Attleborough, Mass.

He currently resides in New Bedford, Mass.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Bruner

Michael Bruner for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Michael Bruner is a 28-year-old attorney from Saint Michael, Minn.

He currently resides in Rochester, Minn.

Article continues below advertisement

Monte Taylor

Monte Taylor for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Monte Taylor is a 27-year-old personal trainer from Bear, Del.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Layog

Nicole Layog for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Nicole Layog is a 41-year-old private chef from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement

Paloma Aguilar

Paloma Aguilar for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Paloma Aguilar is a 22-year-old interior designer from San Marcos, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Hale

Taylor Hale for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Taylor Hale is a personal stylist from West Bloomfield, Mich.

Article continues below advertisement

Terrance Higgins

Terrance Higgins for 'Big Brother 24.'
Source: CBS

Terrance Higgins is a 47-year-old bus operator from Chicago.

Catch the 90-minute premiere of Big Brother 24 on July 6 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Big Brother 24' Will Be One of the Shortest Seasons in Franchise History

'Big Brother' Casting Is About More than Choosing Players with the Most Social Media Followers

'Big Brother 24' Will Be Here Before You Can Say, "Expect the Unexpected"

Latest Big Brother News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.