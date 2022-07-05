The 'Big Brother 24' Cast Is Finally Here — Let's Meet the Houseguests!
With just one day separating us from watching the premiere of Big Brother 24, CBS has finally unveiled the 16 brand new (that's right, no returning cast members) houseguests set to enter the "BB Motel" on the eve of July 6, 2022.
Each houseguest will be kept on their toes and pushed beyond their limits for the entire summer, thanks to some brand-spanking-new challenges and twists that will figuratively flip the house upside down.
Now, we don't want to spoil too much, so, without further ado, let's meet those battling for the $750,000 grand prize.
Alyssa Snider
Alyssa Snider is a 24-year-old marketing rep from Sarasota, Fla.
Ameerah Jones
Ameerah Jones is a 31-year-old content designer from Westminster, Md.
Brittany Hoopes
Brittany Hoopes is a 32-year-old hypnotherapist from Atlanta.
She currently resides in Austin, Texas.
Daniel Durston
Daniel Durston is a 35-year-old Vegas performer from Ontario, Calif.
He currently resides in Las Vegas.
Indy Santos
Indy Santos is a 31-year-old corporate flight attendant from São Paulo, Brazil.
She currently resides in Los Angeles.
Jasmine Davis
Jasmine Davis is a 29-year-old entrepreneur from Terry, Miss.
She currently resides in Atlanta.
Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli
Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli is a 24-year-old assistant football coach from Staten Island, N.Y.
He currently resides in Boca Raton, Fla.
Kyle Capener
Kyle Capener is 29 years old and from Bountiful, Utah. He's currently unemployed.
Marvin Achi
Marvin Achi is a 28-year-old chemical processing engineer from Rivers State, Nigeria.
He currently resides in Houston.
Matt “Turner” Turner
Matt “Turner” Turner is a 23-year-old thrift store owner from North Attleborough, Mass.
He currently resides in New Bedford, Mass.
Michael Bruner
Michael Bruner is a 28-year-old attorney from Saint Michael, Minn.
He currently resides in Rochester, Minn.
Monte Taylor
Monte Taylor is a 27-year-old personal trainer from Bear, Del.
Nicole Layog
Nicole Layog is a 41-year-old private chef from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Paloma Aguilar
Paloma Aguilar is a 22-year-old interior designer from San Marcos, Calif.
Taylor Hale
Taylor Hale is a personal stylist from West Bloomfield, Mich.
Terrance Higgins
Terrance Higgins is a 47-year-old bus operator from Chicago.
Catch the 90-minute premiere of Big Brother 24 on July 6 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.