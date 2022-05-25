'Big Brother 24' Will Be Here Before You Can Say, "Expect the Unexpected"
There's nothing quite like starting the summer off with a new season of Big Brother. And Although many details about Big Brother 24 are still under wraps, that hasn't stopped fans from wondering when the premiere date is and what we can expect in the 2022 season.
As host Julie Chen Moonves often reminds us, we should "expect the unexpected," but it's hard not to theorize about what the season ahead holds.
So, when is the 'Big Brother 24' premiere date?
So far, there hasn't been an official announcement for the Season 24 premiere of Big Brother. There are still rumors, however, and there are a few possible dates floating around that could mark when the drama, competitions, and fight for more than half a million dollars begins.
According to the Spoiler Girl Twitter account, Big Brother 24 premieres on July 6, 2022.
The account also revealed that, according to them, the season will be shorter than the 99 days that some seasons span. Instead, they wrote, Big Brother 24 will be 78-85 days and it is not slated to start later in the summer, as some fans have theorized.
No one from CBS has confirmed the rumors, however, so right now, it's speculation.
If the July 6 date is off, though, then Big Brother 24 could premiere on July 13, 2022. Most seasons of Big Brother premiere on a Wednesday. From there, they typically air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, with the occasional Friday night episode thrown in there.
And, judging by previous seasons of Big Brother, an early July 2022 premiere date does make the most sense.
Is the 'Big Brother 24' prize still $750,000?
In Season 23 of Big Brother, the long-standing grand prize of $500,000 was changed to $750,000 for the first time in the show's history. It marked a huge change for viewers who had been with the show since its 2000 premiere in the U.S. And now, fans want to know if that increase was temporary for the sake of increased viewership numbers or if it's here to stay.
According to a casting post on Instagram, the prize for Big Brother 24 is still $750,000. That raises the stakes for potential players, as they battle it out for more than the original $500,000 prize.
The $50,000 second place prize is now $75,000 and the America's Favorite Houseguest prize of $25,000 was increased to $50,000.
But there could be some changes in store for Big Brother 24. When Julie Chen Moonves shared a tweet asking her followers what they would like to know, tons of people commented with their ideas to shake things up.
One follower commented that they think Big Brother should bring back food-themes competitions and tasks for houseguests to compete in for rewards or punishments.
Another follower commented on the tweet about casting a real celebrity with the regular houseguests. There is Celebrity Big Brother of course, but bringing in even a D-list famous person in Big Brother 24 or a future season could shake things up.
For now, though, fans can enjoy the calm before the storm of dedicating several days per week to their favorite reality show.