Prepare to Devote Your Life to 'Big Brother 24' and Its Full-Time Schedule
It feels like forever since we've last seen Big Brother, wouldn't you agree?
Sure, it's been less than a year since we last heard someone say "expect the unexpected," but it's honestly felt like the longest year of our lives; thankfully, the Season 24 premiere is within reach!
The lives of superfans are about to get busy because, let's face it, watching Big Brother is a full-time job in and of itself. Plus, with new challenges and twists set to turn the house upside down, viewers will not want to miss a second of the competition.
With that said, here's everything you need to know about the Big Brother 24 schedule.
What is the 'Big Brother' Season 24 schedule?
The Season 24 premiere of Big Brother is set to air on Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS with a special 90-minute episode that features a live move-in for each of the all-new 16 houseguests. Following the premiere, the remaining Wednesday episodes will air at 8 p.m. EST and almost always include the Power of Veto competition and ceremony.
Starting on July 14, the infamous Big Brother eviction episodes will air each Thursday at 8 p.m. EST. It's pretty self explanatory, but these shows feature one houseguest getting voted out of the house and competition.
Thursday nights are also typically when the Head of Household competition takes place, so be on the lookout to see which cast member is crowned HOH for the week (more often than not, it's the player you don't want to win).
Finally, we have our Sunday episodes; starting on July 10, Big Brother 24 will air at, you guessed it, 8 p.m. EST. For those unaware, Sunday episodes typically offer a brief recap of the Head of Household competition and ends with the nomination ceremony.
The Season 24 finale will air on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
Now, if three days isn't enough to fuel your Big Brother obsession, don't fret because there's always the Live Feeds!
Here's what the 'Big Brother 24' live feeds will entail!
Although the nomination ceremony will not be shown, watching the live feeds on a Friday might help you determine who's up for eviction due to the constant chatter and gossip — houseguests usually discuss which way they're voting pretty candidly.
As for Saturdays, the Power of Veto competition usually occurs then.
Like the nomination ceremony, the competition will not be shown on the live feeds; however, you'll find out before the Veto episode because not only does the winner don the Veto necklace, but the other houseguests usually discuss what the winner might do with the Power of Veto.
Mondays are usually the juiciest days on the live feeds in terms of spoilers because it's the day of the Veto meeting. Following the Veto ceremony (which is also not shown), viewers have the chance learn about virtually everything that happened during the meeting, especially who will most likely be evicted from the Big Brother house.
Last but not least, Tuesdays! Now, this is the one day you might want to take a break from Big Brother, as most of the action-packed drama has concluded and won't return until eviction night.
Catch the 90-minute premiere of Big Brother 24 on July 6 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.