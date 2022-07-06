'Big Brother 24's Finale Marks the End of a Summer of Twins and Turns

The Big Brother 24 finale is expected to air on Sept. 25, 2022. Like the other finales before it, the Season 24 episode will be live and feature the jury roundtable, final eviction, and voting among the jury members.

At the end, one winner will go home with $750,000, while the second place player gets $75,000. And the player voted by fans as America's Favorite Houseguest gets $50,000.