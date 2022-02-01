The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Houseguests Are Competing for a Monetary Prize — Do They Get Paid Anything Else?

Season 19 houseguest Elena Davies said on the Trading Secrets podcast that Big Brother contestants are paid to be on the show. However, unlike the show's star-studded celebrity counterpart, the amount they're paid depends on how long they last.

"We're paid a stipend per week. $1,000 per week, as long as you film," she said. "Say you are the first person sent home and you only film six hours in the house, you get your thousand."

Because of their status, it would makes sense that a flat rate would be promised to Celebrity Big Brother contestants.