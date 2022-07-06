'Big Brother 24' Will Feature a Live Move-in — What About a Live Audience?

Luckily, we received our first look at the 16 all-new houseguests competing for the $750,000 grand prize.

Now, do you want to know what's even better? The season premiere will feature a live move-in! It's the first in several years, as the past few season premieres have been pre-taped due to COVID-19 restrictions. With that said, we can't help but speculate if CBS will allow an audience in the studio once again.

So, is there a live audience for Big Brother 24? Here's what we know.