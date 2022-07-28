The 'Big Brother' Live Feeds Paint a Different Picture of Kyle and Alyssa's "Showmance"
Showmances are never a good idea on Big Brother. Sure, sometimes they lead to off-show romances and even marriage, but in the game, being in a showmance means you have an immediate target on your back. So, are Kyle and Alyssa from Big Brother Season 24 in a showmance? It's possible they're just heavily flirting and nothing more.
On the show, Kyle and Alyssa have expressed interest in each other. They don't have a final two deal and they aren't in more than one alliance together, though, so no one seems totally aware of the small spark between them. Right now, they're in the clear. But if one or both of them are interested in pursuing something real, things could get messy.
Are Kyle and Alyssa from 'Big Brother' in a showmance?
On the show, Kyle and Alyssa seem into each other. But on the Big Brother live feeds, it's a different story. Alyssa continuously flirts with Kyle and even follows him around, but he hasn't reciprocated the sentiment. In fact, he has thrown her name out there more than once in regards to getting her out of the house.
Even if Kyle is interested in Alyssa romantically, he doesn't seem to want to pursue anything with her in the Big Brother house. On the live feeds, Alyssa has licked his arm in a weirdly flirtatious way, touched him suggestively, and followed him into meetings with the Leftovers alliance. It's clear that she wants something more, but Kyle isn't having it.
Most 'Big Brother' houseguests think showmances are a bad idea.
Historically, showmances on Big Brother are a bad idea. Once other houseguests catch wind of one, they tend to target the pair. Mainly, it's because those in showmances tend to allow their feelings to lead their decisions in the game. And no one wants to be aligned with someone who is so tight with another person and would put them before anyone else, alliance or not.
Kyle and Alyssa are in alliance together.
Kyle and Alyssa are in the Po's Pack alliance together. However, Kyle is also in alliances with other players that Alyssa has no knowledge of. And right now, his allegiance seems to be with the Leftovers rather than anyone else, Alyssa included. And some Big Brother fans hope he rallies hard to get Alyssa out sooner rather than later.
When Alyssa made advances toward Kyle on the live feeds, fans took to Twitter to share their feelings regarding what they saw as Kyle's discomfort. While Kyle hasn't voiced concerns about Alyssa's behavior on the show, some Big Brother fans feel like Alyssa is doing too much and that her behavior needs to stop.
If Kyle really is as uncomfortable as fans believe he is, then the "showmance" could be dead on arrival. And Kyle could take a big swing at Alyssa the first chance he gets, which would mean yet another blindside in an already wild season.
Watch Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.