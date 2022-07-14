Paloma Aguilar Left 'Big Brother 24' Ahead of the First Live Eviction
As usual, the most surprising things happen overnight in Big Brother.
On July 13, the live feeds showed the Season 24 houseguests gathering for a group mediation; however, one person was missing from the session: Paloma Aguilar. As the day progressed, the 22-year-old interior designer was still missing from the live feeds.
Paloma's fellow houseguests discussed her absence and hoped she would be back soon, but before she could return, the live feeds cut to pet loops and have remained that way since approximately 11:43 p.m. EST.
With that said, we can't help but wonder: Where is Paloma on Big Brother 24?
Where is Paloma on 'Big Brother 24'?
On Thursday, July 14 at 12:30 a.m. EST, resident Big Brother scooper Hamsterwatch announced that Paloma is no longer in the game: "A source has informed me Paloma is gone," they shared on Twitter.
Although someone replied asking if there was "any intel" as to why Paloma was unexpectedly removed from Big Brother 24, Hamsterwatch stated that it's "not for me to say." OK, but of course, there are several theories regarding her departure.
Paloma has been extremely horrible to Taylor Hale; not only has she been referring to her as "pageant girl" instead of addressing her by name, but Paloma has also called Taylor a "seductress of the guys." She's also been unjustly targeting Taylor, even bashing the 27-year-old personal stylist after she and the others encouraged Taylor to model her eviction night outfits.
As a result, many fans believe this behavior got Paloma kicked off Big Brother.
On the other hand, various Big Brother viewers believe Paloma is gone because of her current mental state. Recently, she's been very paranoid on the live feeds and stated that she and the rest of the cast were in a simulation and must find a way to escape.
"She said that she was scared to leave the house alone and that the entire house should revolt and walk out to 'break the simulation,'" one Redditor said about Paloma. "She was also saying that Harry Potter's invisibility cloak was real and that she needed it to escape from the cameras. There is a lot more I didn't mention this was basically constant."
Another commented, "Paloma started just saying some nonsensical stuff a couple of days in. Real paranoid, delusional stuff. She kept insisting they were in Inception, she claimed people had secret tattoos ... It was just constantly stuff like that where it seemed she was struggling to understand what reality was."
Catch Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.