The All-Black ‘Big Brother’ Cast Alliance, the Cookout, Is Being Called Racist

Going back and watch some of the films and TV shows of your youth can elicit several results. Sometimes, you recoil in horror and say, "How the heck did I ever like this?!" Or, you lean in closer and pat yourself on the back, telling yourself, "Man you had good taste! This is even better than I remember!"

And a third, all-too-common response is: "Wow ... that's ... not cool." Whether it's '80s frat flicks conflating sexual assault with comedy or seeing a Black actor in an ensemble horror movie and knowing that they're probably going to die 20 minutes into the movie, there are plenty of offensive and racist tropes that audiences are more sensitive to today.

Some fans think that a bit being played up in Big Brother's 23rd season is striking that same offensive nerve.