Sarah Beth's Mysterious Bandage Raises Viewers' Eyebrows

It's been a dramatic 23rd season for the contestants on Big Brother — but it's not over just yet. This season, the participants are competing for one of the biggest prizes yet, raising the stakes for the players. Oh, and instead of competing individually, they've been facing off against each other in teams , really testing their levels of trust in one another.

Contestant Sarah Beth has managed to stir the pot more than once this season and has already raised some skeptical eyebrows from viewers.

Starting in some of the episodes that aired in early August, she began walking around the house with a bandage on her leg, covering an unknown injury. What happened to Sarah Beth's leg — or is she faking, like some viewers insist she is?