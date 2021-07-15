Will 'Big Brother' 23 Contestant Derek Frazier Talk About His Famous Dad on the Show?

Season 23 of Big Brother is underway, and this season the contestants who are vying for the $500,000 prize are all fresh faces. Last year's Big Brother: All-Stars featured 16 memorable houseguests that returned for a second shot at the prize money, and it's refreshing to see a whole group of newbies. The cast will be playing in teams, and this team element is supposed to last for a couple of weeks. One houseguest who stands out and could be captain material is Derek Frazier .

If you're an avid TikTok user, you may know who Derek is. Last year, a clip uploaded by his joint account with friends went viral. In the video, Derek confidently declares, "I, Derek Frazier, do not believe that champagne is going to get me wasted!" and then is seen drunkenly singing and dancing. The clip amassed over 1.3 million views, becoming one of the platform's most-watched videos. He and his friends have over 45,000 followers on their channel theregulardegularshow .

Derek seems to have a huge personality, and fans will have lots of fun watching him this season. Unbeknownst to the rest of the cast, Derek has a famous dad whom he has yet to bring up. Who is the Big Brother 23 contestant's dad ?

Who is the dad of 'Big Brother 23' houseguest Derek Frazier?

Derek is a safety officer from Philadelphia who can apparently lift a lot of weight. "[I can] bench 315 lbs, deadlift 500 lbs, back squat 520 lbs," he told CBS (per Meaww), which isn't surprising considering who his father is. The Big Brother 23 houseguest's dad is none other than former heavyweight champion "Smokin' Joe" Frazier. Joe Frazier was the first boxer to beat Muhammad Ali, in 1971 at the "Fight of the Century."

Some of Joe's accolades include the Golden Gloves championship and winning the heavyweight gold medal at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. As Main Line Today reports, Joe Frazier fathered 11 children with six different women, and Derek is his youngest son. Derek's mother, Sherri Gibson, met the fighter one day when she found some keys that he had lost. And as Main Line Today explains, while Derek's many other siblings grew up with Joe Frazier "the boxer," Derek was pretty much the only child of Joe Frazier the father figure.

He spoke with Main Line Today about the relationship he had with his father, saying, "He took the time to give out wisdom — not just to me, but to everyone. How to hold yourself, be respectful, deal with people and be humble." In November 2011, the boxing legend died at the age of 67 from liver cancer. Reportedly Derek could not see his father in his last days due to a dispute with siblings.