Season 23 of 'Big Brother' Has Teams — How Soon Until They Split Up?

As Julie Chen Moonves says, expect the unexpected when it comes to Big Brother. And during the Season 23 premiere, with twists flying at you left and right, you have no choice but to do exactly that. The premiere starts off with the usual introduction of the 16 houseguests ready to try winning the prize money that comes at the end of the summer.

The kicker? They won't be working alone, because before the premiere is over, Julie informs the players that they'll be split up into teams of four.